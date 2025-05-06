Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $123.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

