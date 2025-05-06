Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. On average, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.