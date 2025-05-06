Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NUMV stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

