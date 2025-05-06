Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,146 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,575.80. This trade represents a 16.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

