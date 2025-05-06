Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 12,289 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

