Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,425 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atkore by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 777,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 3,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $180.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

