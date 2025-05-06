Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 16,878 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $12,731,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,965,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.