Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,094 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the third quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

