Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,466 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $103.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

