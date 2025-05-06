Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

