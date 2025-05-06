Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 309.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,746,000 after buying an additional 859,214 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,706,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 324,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,675 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 446,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,135.43. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.