Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

