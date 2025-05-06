Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,970 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.82, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

