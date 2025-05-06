Truist Financial Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $400.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.84.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $381.42 on Monday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.