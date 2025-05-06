TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of TScan Therapeutics worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. Research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

