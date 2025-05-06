UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.