Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

