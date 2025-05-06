Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.94 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

