Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,720,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 174,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,424 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 285,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $720.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

