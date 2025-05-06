Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.46% of Upwork worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Upwork by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,590.45. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,648 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.