Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.