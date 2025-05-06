Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $254.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

