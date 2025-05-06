Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% in the 4th quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

