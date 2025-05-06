Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

