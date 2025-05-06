Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.