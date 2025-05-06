Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 780.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

