Vistra (VST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter.
Vistra Stock Up 0.6 %
VST stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
