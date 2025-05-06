Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Vontier Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 286,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

