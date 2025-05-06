Walt Disney (DIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $23.15 billion for the quarter.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %
DIS stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09.
A hedge fund recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
