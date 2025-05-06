Wedbush Has Negative Outlook of General Motors Q2 Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

