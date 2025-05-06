Wedbush Predicts Airbnb’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

ABNB stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827,649.75. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,953,435 shares of company stock valued at $266,592,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,087 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

