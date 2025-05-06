Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hippo were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hippo by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hippo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $354,025.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,068,924.60. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,632.96. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

