Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $337,000 Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,225,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 124,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 767,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,312. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.42. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.