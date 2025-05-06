Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $368,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Unisys were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of UIS stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.