Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $813.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.84. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $237.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.