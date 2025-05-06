Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 732.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xencor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

