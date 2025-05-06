XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in XPEL by 79.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XPEL by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in XPEL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $808.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

