Zillow Group (Z) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Z stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $89.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.