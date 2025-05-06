Zillow Group (Z) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Z stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

