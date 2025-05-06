ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after buying an additional 820,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633,604 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $11,364,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

ZTO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

