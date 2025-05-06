Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,827 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,819 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

