10,977 Shares in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alarum Technologies by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Price Performance

ALAR stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.11. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 22.21%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

