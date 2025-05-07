11,500 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

