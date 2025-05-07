119,641 Shares in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $471,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GOVI opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.