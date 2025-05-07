13,876 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

