16,048 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Exagen Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XGN opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.50. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

