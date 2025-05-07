189,046 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 189,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 136,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 10,739 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $32,217.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,243. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,380. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

