2,241 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.99. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

