23,532 Shares in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 36.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Phunware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital set a $4.50 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Phunware from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

