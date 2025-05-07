3,762 Shares in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $440,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $14,359,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrovial Stock Performance
Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $56.43.
Ferrovial Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
