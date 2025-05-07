45,461 Shares in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LiveOne by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Stock Up 1.9 %

LiveOne stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.76. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

LiveOne Profile

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

